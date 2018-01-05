Menu
First Aid Kit attend the most awkward prom of the ’80s in music video for “Fireworks”: Watch

Klara and Johanna Söderberg (and their dopey dates) slow dance the night away in fierce makeup and crimped curls

by
on January 05, 2018, 10:45am
First Aid Kit are set to release Ruins, one of our most anticipated releases of the year, later this month. They’ve offered us a taste of the album with pre-release singles like “It’s a Shame” and “Postcards”, but it’s “Fireworks” that truly captures the Swedish duo’s heartrending spin on melancholic Americana. Now, Klara and Johanna Söderberg are back with a music video that sets the single’s yearning against the muted milieu of a high school prom.

Directed by Mats Udd, the clip revels in the kind of school dance iconography you’ve seen in ’80s flicks like Back to the Future and winking throwbacks like Napoleon Dynamite. Klara and Johanna, donning oodles of makeup and crimped curls, trade verses in the hallway, onstage, and even while dancing with their sweet, dopey dates. Thankfully, no one sets the place on fire. Watch it above.

Ruins arrives on January 19th. In support, First Aid Kit were recently announced to play both Coachella and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

