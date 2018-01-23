First Aid Kit perform “It’s a Shame” on Ellen: Watch

Ellen DeGeneres may be most associated with fun dance music thanks to her famous penchant for booty shaking, but the daytime host appreciates a good honeysuckle voice when she hears one. That’s why she considers First Aid Kit one of her “favorite bands” and said they have “two of the most beautiful voices in music” when she welcomed them onto her show today. The Swedish singers supported their new album, Ruins, with a performance of the single “It’s a Shame”. Check out the replay up above.

(Read: Track By Track: First Aid Kit Break Down Their New Album, Ruins)

You can also catch First aid Kit out on the road this year, including a full North American tour and festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and The Netherlands’ Down the Rabbit Hole. Find their complete itinerary here, and grab tickets here.