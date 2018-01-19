Five David Bowies albums, including Low and “Heroes”, to receive vinyl reissues

In September, Parlaphone Records released a box set featuring the works of David Bowie’s “Berlin” era: Low, “Heroes”, and Lodger. Dubbed A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), the 11-CD, 13-LP set also included 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) and the 1978 live album Stage. Today, Parlaphone has announced standalone reissues of all five records.

Due February 23rd, the releases mark the first time the albums have been available as individual vinyl records since 1991. Fans can also purchase the reissues on CD or in a variety of hi-res and Mastered for iTunes downloadable formats.

Pre-orders are available here. Find the announcement from Bowie’s official Instagram account below, followed by the complete tracklisting for each vinyl release.

Low Reissue Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Speed Of Life

02. Breaking Glass

03. What In The World

04. Sound And Vision

05. Always Crashing In The Same Car

06. Be My Wife

07. A New Career In A New Town

Side 2

01. Warszawa

02. Art Decade

03. Weeping Wall

04. Subterraneans

“Heroes” Reissue Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Beauty And The Beast

02. Joe The Lion

03. ‘Heroes’

04. Sons Of The Silent Age

05. Blackout

Side 2

01. V-2 Schneider

02. Sense Of Doubt

03. Moss Garden

04. Neuköln

05. The Secret Life Of Arabia

Stage (2017 Mix) Reissue Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Warszawa

02. ‘Heroes’

03. What In The World

Side 2

01. Be My Wife

02. The Jean Genie

03. Blackout

04. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3

01. Speed Of Life

02. Breaking Glass

03. Beauty And The Beast

04. Fame

Side 4

01. Five Years

02. Soul Love

03. Star

04. Hang On To Yourself

05. Ziggy Stardust

06. Suffragette City

Side 5

01. Art Decade

02. Alabama Song

03. Station To Station

Side 6

01. Stay

02. TVC 15

Lodger (2017 Tony Visconti mix) Reissue Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Fantastic Voyage

02. African Night Flight

03. Move On

04. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)

05. Red Sails

Side 2

01. D.J.

02. Look Back In Anger

03. Boys Keep Swinging

04. Repetition

05. Red Money

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) Reissue Tracklist:

Side 1

01. It’s No Game (Part 1)

02. Up The Hill Backwards

03. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

04. Ashes To Ashes

05. Fashion

Side 2

01. Teenage Wildlife

02. Scream Like A Baby

03. Kingdom Come

04. Because You’re Young

05. It’s No Game (Part 2)