Five David Bowies albums, including Low and “Heroes”, to receive vinyl reissues

In September, Parlaphone Records released a box set featuring the works of David Bowie’s “Berlin” era: Low, “Heroes”, and Lodger. Dubbed A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), the 11-CD, 13-LP set also included 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) and the 1978 live album Stage. Today, Parlaphone has announced standalone reissues of all five records.
Due February 23rd, the releases mark the first time the albums have been available as individual vinyl records since 1991. Fans can also purchase the reissues on CD or in a variety of hi-res and Mastered for iTunes downloadable formats.
Pre-orders are available here. Find the announcement from Bowie’s official Instagram account below, followed by the complete tracklisting for each vinyl release.
Low Reissue Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Speed Of Life
02. Breaking Glass
03. What In The World
04. Sound And Vision
05. Always Crashing In The Same Car
06. Be My Wife
07. A New Career In A New Town
Side 2
01. Warszawa
02. Art Decade
03. Weeping Wall
04. Subterraneans
“Heroes” Reissue Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Beauty And The Beast
02. Joe The Lion
03. ‘Heroes’
04. Sons Of The Silent Age
05. Blackout
Side 2
01. V-2 Schneider
02. Sense Of Doubt
03. Moss Garden
04. Neuköln
05. The Secret Life Of Arabia
Stage (2017 Mix) Reissue Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Warszawa
02. ‘Heroes’
03. What In The World
01. Be My Wife
02. The Jean Genie
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt
Side 3
01. Speed Of Life
02. Breaking Glass
03. Beauty And The Beast
04. Fame
Side 4
01. Five Years
02. Soul Love
03. Star
04. Hang On To Yourself
05. Ziggy Stardust
06. Suffragette City
Side 5
01. Art Decade
02. Alabama Song
03. Station To Station
Side 6
01. Stay
02. TVC 15
Lodger (2017 Tony Visconti mix) Reissue Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Fantastic Voyage
02. African Night Flight
03. Move On
04. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)
05. Red Sails
Side 2
01. D.J.
02. Look Back In Anger
03. Boys Keep Swinging
04. Repetition
05. Red Money
Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) Reissue Tracklist:
Side 1
01. It’s No Game (Part 1)
02. Up The Hill Backwards
03. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
04. Ashes To Ashes
05. Fashion
Side 2
01. Teenage Wildlife
02. Scream Like A Baby
03. Kingdom Come
04. Because You’re Young
05. It’s No Game (Part 2)