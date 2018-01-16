Fleet Foxes expand 2018 tour in support of Crack-Up

Fleet Foxes have announced additional dates to 2018 headlining tour to go along with scheduled festival appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. It all comes in support of last year’s comeback album, Crack-Up.

Among the new dates are a slew of east coast and midwest dates, a second night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and numerous European festivals, including a slot at Poland’s Open’er Festival.

See their updated tour itinerary below, as well as the music video for Crack-Up’s “Fool’s Errand”. You can find tickets via Stubhub.

Fleet Foxes 2018 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Singapore, SP @ Esplanade Theatre

01/16 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live

01/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity

01/19 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

03/04 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

03/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

03/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

03/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

03/11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/10 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

04/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Expo Center

04/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Ampitheater

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

05/10 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theater

05/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

05/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/23 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

05/25-27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green Shelburne Museum

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Prague, CZ @ Velky sal Lucerna

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/10 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursa

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

08/15-18 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival