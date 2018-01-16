Fleet Foxes expand 2018 tour in support of Crack-Up

Fleet Foxes have announced additional dates to 2018 headlining tour to go along with scheduled festival appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. It all comes in support of last year’s comeback album, Crack-Up.
Among the new dates are a slew of east coast and midwest dates, a second night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and numerous European festivals, including a slot at Poland’s Open’er Festival.
See their updated tour itinerary below, as well as the music video for Crack-Up’s “Fool’s Errand”. You can find tickets via Stubhub.
Fleet Foxes 2018 Tour Dates:
01/14 – Singapore, SP @ Esplanade Theatre
01/16 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live
01/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity
01/19 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat
03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
03/04 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
03/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts
03/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
03/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
03/11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/10 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
04/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Expo Center
04/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Ampitheater
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
05/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
05/10 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theater
05/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
05/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/23 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
05/25-27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/26 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green Shelburne Museum
06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Prague, CZ @ Velky sal Lucerna
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/10 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursa
07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
08/15-18 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival