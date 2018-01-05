Foals bassist Walter Gervers departs band

Walter Gervers, pictured back left

Foals have announced the departure of bassist Walter Gervers. Like every other member of the British indie act, Gervers had been with the group since its beginning 12 years ago.

According to a note Foals posted on Facebook, Gervers has left “to purse a new life.” While they said “the parting has been sad,” the band wrote, “He’ll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours.” They added, “It’s the end of a chapter but not the end of the book,” confirming that they’re currently working on their fifth album, a follow-up to 2015’s What Went Down. A representative for Foals told Pitchfork that they’re still looking for a new bassist.

Read Foals’ full message below.