Foo Fighters add new batch of US dates to their Concrete and Gold tour

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters’ massive 2018 tour in support of last year’s Concrete and Gold just keeps growing. Today, the rockers have added a new batch of US dates to the itinerary, with stadiums in Detroit, Kansas City, and St. Louis to host autumn gigs with the band.

The newly added concerts follow a packed tour that finds the Foos performing two shows at Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field, as well as a second staging of their CalJam music festival in San Bernardino, California next October.

Tickets to the newly announced dates on sale to the public on Friday, January 26th at 9 AM. The only exception is the Detroit date, for which tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 25th, at 11 AM. See the band’s updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets for the previously announced dates here.

Foo Fighters 2018 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/05 – Gottenberg, SE @ Ulvei

06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

06/11 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis Antwerp

06/13 – Bern, CH @ Stade de Suisse

06/15-17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ The Preatures

# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age