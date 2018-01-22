Foo Fighters add new batch of US dates to their Concrete and Gold tour

Featured photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters’ massive 2018 tour in support of last year’s Concrete and Gold just keeps growing. Today, the rockers have added a new batch of US dates to the itinerary, with stadiums in Detroit, Kansas City, and St. Louis to host autumn gigs with the band.
The newly added concerts follow a packed tour that finds the Foos performing two shows at Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field, as well as a second staging of their CalJam music festival in San Bernardino, California next October.
Tickets to the newly announced dates on sale to the public on Friday, January 26th at 9 AM. The only exception is the Detroit date, for which tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 25th, at 11 AM. See the band’s updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets for the previously announced dates here.
Foo Fighters 2018 Tour Dates:
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/05 – Gottenberg, SE @ Ulvei
06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
06/11 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis Antwerp
06/13 – Bern, CH @ Stade de Suisse
06/15-17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium
07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
* = w/ Weezer
^ = w/ The Preatures
# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age