Foo Fighters and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo cover KISS’ “Detroit Rock City”: Watch

Last week, Foo Fighters kicked off a massive world tour behind their latest LP, Concrete and Gold, with Weezer in tow. During their final Australia show on Tuesday night, Dave Grohl and co. brought out Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo to cover the classic KISS hit, “Detroit Rock City”.

The spirited performance put Cuomo front and center as he sang lead vocals while also providing support on guitar. Weezer later tweeted that the moment was “more rock than can be comprehended.”

Check out the fan-shot footage below.

Weezer will play one more gig alongside Foo Fighters before taking an extended break. Come June, they’ll kick off a their co-headlining tour with Pixies, which continues through mid-August (you can win tickets here). Meanwhile, Foo Fighters will keep moving along on their stadium tour, which currently runs through October.

In related news, Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold single “Run” won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Song earlier this week.