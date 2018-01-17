Forecastle Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, Courtney Barnett among highlights

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Forecastle has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its 16th year, the Louisville-based festival returns to Waterfront Park from July 13th-15th.

Topping the bill are Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, and Chris Stapleton. Other notable acts include The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Jenny Lewis, Vic Mensa, Margo Price, and White Reaper.

Also playing are Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Houndmouth, Vance Joy, Lucero, PVRIS, AJR, Hiss Golden Messenger, Westside Gunn + Conway, Ron Gallo, Punch Brothers, Hippie Sabotage, Louis the Child, and Jai Wolf, among others.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m.