Frank Ocean: “If You Liked 2017, You’ll Love 2018”

Photo by Philip Cosores

Frank Ocean has been churning out music at a prolific pace ever since releasing two full-length albums, Blonde and Endless, in the span of one week in August 2016. Last year brought several more tracks, including “Lens”, “Provider”, a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and a solo version of “Biking”, plus Barack Obama’s favorite, “Chanel”. He also contributed to albums from JAY-Z, Tyler the Creator, Calvin Harris, and N.E.R.D.. It doesn’t look like 2018 will be any less busy for the R&B crooner, either.

In a cryptic new message posted to Tumblr, Ocean shared an image of a person wearing a hat that reads, “IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE…2018.” “New 18-99,” reads a caption accompanying the image.

Ocean delivered a similar proclamation in a 32-page photo essay published back in October. Last month, he posted a cryptic message to Tumblr teasing an unreleased album, writing: “’WELL I MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!’ -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA.”

Needless to say, you have our attention, Frank.