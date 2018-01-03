Menu
Frank Ocean: “If You Liked 2017, You’ll Love 2018”

R&B crooner posts a cryptic message on his Tumblr

on January 03, 2018, 12:10am
Photo by Philip Cosores

Frank Ocean has been churning out music at a prolific pace ever since releasing two full-length albums, Blonde and Endless, in the span of one week in August 2016. Last year brought several more tracks, including  “Lens”“Provider”a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and a solo version of “Biking”, plus Barack Obama’s favorite, “Chanel”. He also contributed to albums from JAY-ZTyler the Creator, Calvin Harris, and N.E.R.D.. It doesn’t look like 2018 will be any less busy for the R&B crooner, either.

In a cryptic new message posted to Tumblr, Ocean shared an image of a person wearing a hat that reads, “IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE…2018.” “New 18-99,” reads a caption accompanying the image.

Ocean delivered a similar proclamation in a 32-page photo essay published back in October. Last month, he posted a cryptic message to Tumblr teasing an unreleased album, writing: “’WELL I MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!’ -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA.”

Needless to say, you have our attention, Frank.

