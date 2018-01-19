Franz Ferdinand perform “Always Ascending” on Fallon: Watch

On February 9th, Franz Ferdinand will return with Always Ascending, their first album in five years. Ahead of the release, the Scottish indie rockers stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday to deliver the title track. Check out the strobe-heavy performance above.
(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)
Franz Ferdinand have previously shared the “Always Ascending” and the recent single “Feel the Love Go” as teasers for their upcoming LP. The band will resume their massive world tour on January 25th in Tokyo and play shows across Europe continuing on to major cities in the US. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Franz Ferdinand 2018 Tour Dates:
01/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast
02/08 – London, UK @ The Hippodrome
02/10 – Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland
02/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
02/13 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
02/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/16 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 Academy
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy
02/19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
02/21 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy
02/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
02/24 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
02/25 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
02/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater
03/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg
03/04 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
03/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
03/11 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
03/12 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
03/15 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/17 – Madrid, SP @ La Riviera
03/19 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith
03/20 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith Sud
03/21 – Lyon, FR @ Amphi 3000
03/23 – Rennes, FR @ Liberte
03/24 – Caen, FR @ Zenith
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/15 – Brooklyn, NJ @ Brooklyn Steel
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/20 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
04/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Roxy Festival
04/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/04-6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Park @ The Observatory
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
06/09 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
06/11 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Stereoleto
06/13 – Kiev, UA @ Art Platforma
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/28-30 – Vilanova I La Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
06/29-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/04 – Tallinn, EE @ Ollesummer Festival
07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/12-14 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/15 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac