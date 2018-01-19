Franz Ferdinand perform “Always Ascending” on Fallon: Watch

On February 9th, Franz Ferdinand will return with Always Ascending, their first album in five years. Ahead of the release, the Scottish indie rockers stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday to deliver the title track. Check out the strobe-heavy performance above.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Franz Ferdinand have previously shared the “Always Ascending” and the recent single “Feel the Love Go” as teasers for their upcoming LP. The band will resume their massive world tour on January 25th in Tokyo and play shows across Europe continuing on to major cities in the US. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Franz Ferdinand 2018 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast

02/08 – London, UK @ The Hippodrome

02/10 – Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland

02/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

02/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/16 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 Academy

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy

02/19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy

02/21 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy

02/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

02/24 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

02/25 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater

03/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg

03/04 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

03/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

03/11 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

03/12 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

03/15 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/17 – Madrid, SP @ La Riviera

03/19 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith

03/20 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith Sud

03/21 – Lyon, FR @ Amphi 3000

03/23 – Rennes, FR @ Liberte

03/24 – Caen, FR @ Zenith

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/15 – Brooklyn, NJ @ Brooklyn Steel

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/20 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

04/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Roxy Festival

04/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/04-6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Park @ The Observatory

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

06/09 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

06/11 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Stereoleto

06/13 – Kiev, UA @ Art Platforma

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/28-30 – Vilanova I La Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

06/29-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/04 – Tallinn, EE @ Ollesummer Festival

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/12-14 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac