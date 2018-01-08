Menu
Franz Ferdinand share video for new song “Feel The Love Go”: Watch

A second taste of Always Ascending, the band's first LP since 2013

by
on January 08, 2018, 1:05pm
In just a little over a month, Franz Ferdinand will return with Always Ascending, their first album in five years. We heard a bit of the Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action follow-up via its title track back in October. Today, the Grammy-nominated UK outfit has let loose another teaser with “Feel The Love Go”.

Here, Franz Ferdinand boogie down to a strutting beat, not unlike their past highly danceable tracks. Thematically, the song seems to be about authenticity and the way that we humans define ourselves. “What’s that thing that you do? Know you’re not that thing that you’re doing,” frontman Alex Kapranos sings. “For the things that you do are not who you are.”

Take a listen below.

Its corresponding music video, which features a preacher who can supposedly heal the sick, is available to watch exclusively on Apple Music. Peep a teaser.

Always Ascending officially arrives February 9th through Domino. The band is set to tour Europe and the US shortly after; find all the dates here.

