FX previews Atlanta season two with new teaser: Watch

Atlanta’s long-awaited second season is set to premiere on March 1st. During tonight’s Golden Globes, FX aired a new promo, which you can watch above.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, creator/star Donald Glover revealed that the forthcoming “Robbin’ Season” will take place in Atlanta during the holiday season, “a time when robberies spike as people have more money and need more money.”

“It’s a tense and desperate time,” added EP/writer Stephen Glover, “we wanted it to be a metaphor for our characters.”

In terms of episode structure, Donald said he was inspired by, of all things, the 1992 direct-to-video Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation. “[It] was broken up into eight or nine episodes but when watched together, they played like a movie. You enjoy them more when they’re together,” he explained of the season’s episodic structure.

Prior to Atlanta’s season two premiere, Donald Glover will perform at this month’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where his latest Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love! is nominated for Album of the Year.