FX unveils new teaser trailer for Atlanta season two: Watch

March 1st is the official premiere date for the much anticipated second season of Atlanta. Following an initial teaser clip shared earlier this month, FX has revealed a second trailer. It shows Donald Glover’s character “flipping” through a variety of scenes, including a basketball court and an abandoned field by some railroad tracks. Check it out above.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour this month, Glover, who is both creator and star of the TV series, revealed that the forthcoming “Robbin’ Season” will take place in Atlanta during the holiday season, “a time when robberies spike as people have more money and need more money.” Executive producer/writer Stephen Glover added, “It’s a tense and desperate time…we wanted it to be a metaphor for our characters.”

Atlanta’s second season had long been delayed due to Glover’s busy filming schedule. He’s set to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a spin-off movie about Han Solo, as well as the star-studded remake of The Lion King alongside Beyoncé.

Prior to Atlanta’s season two premiere, Glover will perform at this month’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where his latest Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love! is nominated for Album of the Year.