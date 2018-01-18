Genius company uses color patterns from movie posters to make plaid shirts

Two decades ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find any merchandise for your favorite horror movie. Now, you can buy dildos shaped like Xenomorphs, and if that doesn’t disturb you, there’s probably something even crazier out there lurking in the shadows of eBay. But every so often, a company comes around with merchandise that’s genuinely cool and left field, and that’s exactly what JCRT are doing right now.

As Bloody Disgusting points out, the company is offering a new line of plaid shirts based on the color patterns of movie posters. With the exception of a few curious outliers — you know, like Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho or Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits — the majority revolves around the horror and sci-fi genre. So, fans of Alien, Blade Runner, The Lost Boys, Lost Highway, and The Thing can get their plaid on.

Of course, they're going to cost you a pretty penny, as most high couture often does, but they're currently having a sale that brings the $125 original asking price down to a should-or-shouldn't-I cost of $75.