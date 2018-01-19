Glen Hansard and Max Weinberg perform “Roll on Slow” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Irish folk songwriter Glen Hansard released his third solo album, Between Two Shores, today. To celebrate the occasion, he appeared on the Late Late Show with Seth Meyers on Thursday to perform the album track “Roll on Slow”. He was accompanied by E Street Band drummer and late night legend Max Weinberg. Catch the replay above.
Hansard’s latest full-length follows 2015’s Grammy-nominated Didn’t He Ramble and marks his first attempt at producing his own material. He’s plotted out a world tour behind the album. Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Glen Hansard 2018 Tour Dates:
01/29 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
01/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/22 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
02/09 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
02/10 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
02/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda
02/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/16 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
02/17 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel – Alhambra
02/18 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer
02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast
02/23 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldi Studio DVA
02/25 – Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall *
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall #
03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/14 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/20 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/28 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Citibank Hall ^
03/29 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Citibank Hall ^
* = solo acoustic
# = w/ LA Philharmonic
^ = w/ Eddie Vedder