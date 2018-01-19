Glen Hansard and Max Weinberg perform “Roll on Slow” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Irish folk songwriter Glen Hansard released his third solo album, Between Two Shores, today. To celebrate the occasion, he appeared on the Late Late Show with Seth Meyers on Thursday to perform the album track “Roll on Slow”. He was accompanied by E Street Band drummer and late night legend Max Weinberg. Catch the replay above.

Hansard’s latest full-length follows 2015’s Grammy-nominated Didn’t He Ramble and marks his first attempt at producing his own material. He’s plotted out a world tour behind the album. Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Glen Hansard 2018 Tour Dates:

01/29 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

01/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/22 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

02/09 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

02/10 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

02/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda

02/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/16 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

02/17 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel – Alhambra

02/18 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

02/23 – Prague, CZ @ Divaldi Studio DVA

02/25 – Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall *

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall #

03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/14 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/20 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/28 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Citibank Hall ^

03/29 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Citibank Hall ^

* = solo acoustic

# = w/ LA Philharmonic

^ = w/ Eddie Vedder