Godspeed You! Black Emperor expand 2018 North American tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have expanded their 2018 world tour to include a new leg of North American dates. The jaunt runs from mid-May through early June and includes stops in Louisville, Denver, San Diego, Oakland, and Vancouver. There’s also a two-night stand at Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon.

These latest dates follow previously announced shows in the US and Europe in March and April, respectively. Like those concerts, these will boast the full eight-person band and an audio-visual live show comprised of 16mm film projectors. The tour is in continued support of the Polaris Prize-winning outfit’s sixth album, last September’s excellent Luciferian Towers.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2018 Tour Dates:

03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/08 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre

03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA

03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus

04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatren

04/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/13 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

04/14 – Malmo, SE @ Slaghusets Teatre

04/15 – Copenhagen, DE @ Colossal Weekend

04/17 – Posnan, PL @ Tama

04/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Palladium

04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

04/20 – Dresden, DE @ Festspielhaus Hellerau

04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

04/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkap

04/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/26 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

04/27 – Krems, AT @ Donau Festival

05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

05/26 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Town

05/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

05/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre