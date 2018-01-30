Godspeed You! Black Emperor expand 2018 North American tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have expanded their 2018 world tour to include a new leg of North American dates. The jaunt runs from mid-May through early June and includes stops in Louisville, Denver, San Diego, Oakland, and Vancouver. There’s also a two-night stand at Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon.
These latest dates follow previously announced shows in the US and Europe in March and April, respectively. Like those concerts, these will boast the full eight-person band and an audio-visual live show comprised of 16mm film projectors. The tour is in continued support of the Polaris Prize-winning outfit’s sixth album, last September’s excellent Luciferian Towers.
Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2018 Tour Dates:
03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/08 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre
03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA
03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus
04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatren
04/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/13 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
04/14 – Malmo, SE @ Slaghusets Teatre
04/15 – Copenhagen, DE @ Colossal Weekend
04/17 – Posnan, PL @ Tama
04/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Palladium
04/19 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
04/20 – Dresden, DE @ Festspielhaus Hellerau
04/21 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
04/22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
04/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkap
04/25 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
04/26 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
04/27 – Krems, AT @ Donau Festival
05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR
05/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
05/26 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Town
05/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
05/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre