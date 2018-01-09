Good guy Kanye West rapped over the phone for terminally ill fan

The holidays may be over, but Kanye West is still very much in the spirit of giving. Last week, the Chicago rapper and potential 2024 Presidential Candidate reportedly called a terminally ill fan and rapped for her just days before she passed.

The news quietly hit social media via Twitter user Debbie, who wrote, “This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments.”

While the name and location of this young fan haven’t been disclosed, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, has confirmed that the heartwarming call took place. “We are praying for her family,” she noted in a Twitter reply to Debbie.

Last summer, Kanye offered up a similar act of kindness, gifting a pair of Yeezys and a special note to one of his paralyzed fans.

The last 12 months have been relatively quiet for the MC music-wise, as he’s popped up only briefly to perform alongside prodigy Kid Cudi and collaborate with CyHi the Prynce on “Dat Side” (there’s even an SNL skit poking fun at Kanye’s dormancy). We at Consequence of Sound, as well as our readers, hope that changes in the new year.