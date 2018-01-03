Governors Ball reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, Eminem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline

New York City’s Governors Ball has unveiled its 2018 lineup. The three-day music festival goes down June 1st-3rd at Randall’s Island Park.

Jack White tops this year’s lineup, marking his first confirmed live appearance since 2015. He’s headlining alongside Eminem, Travis Scott, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

N.E.R.D. are set to appear for their first NYC gig in eight years, and the recently reunited The Gaslight Anthem will perform their 2008 breakthrough album, The ’59 Sound, in full. Other notable acts include CHVRCHES, Khalid, Halsey, Dirty Projectors, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Kelela, Cut Copy, Sylvan Esso, Japandroids, and the worldwide debut of Silk City, a new project from Mark Ronson and Diplo.

Also performing are Vic Mensa, Wolf Alice, Moses Sumney, Brockhampton, Margo Price, Belly, Manchester Orchestra, DRAM, Westside Gunn & Conway, POND, Alvvays, Third Eye Blind, Kali Uchis, Knox Fortune, Jay Electronica, and The Menzingers.

Three-day GA and VIP tickets are available now via GovBall.com at special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59 PM EST. Regular pricing begins January 4th at 12 a.m. EST.