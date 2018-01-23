Greta Gerwig is the first female director to be nominated for an Oscar in eight years

Photo by Scott Gries/AP

It took eight years, but the Academy has finally allowed a female into its Best Director category.

As announced earlier today, Greta Gerwig nabbed a coveted nomination for helming the excellent Lady Bird. The 34-year-old will go up against four male directors: Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Paul Thomas Anderson (The Phantom Thread), and Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water).

In breaking the all-male, eight-year streak, Gerwig also becomes only the fifth (!) woman to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar, following the likes of Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow. Bigelow, who eventually went on to win in 2008 for The Hurt Locker, remains the only woman to take home an award for the category in the show’s 90 years.

The 2018 Academy Awards takes place March 4th. Head here for the rest of the nominations.

The Golden Globes, held earlier this month, didn’t feature as varied a category, and Hollywood took notice. Prior to handing out the Best Director award, presenter Natalie Portman introduced the category by mockingly saying: “And here are the all-male nominees.”