Greta Van Fleet announce 2018 headlining tour

Not surprisingly, fast-rising rockers Greta Van Fleet find themselves booked to play a number of festivals this summer, including Coachella, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama. In between these performances, the band will play a number of headlining club shows, as they’ve mapped out today. See the tour’s itinerary — which includes three-night stint in the band’s hometown of Detroit — below. Grab tickets here.

According to a press release, Greta Van Fleet are spending January and February recording their debut full-length album, with a plan to release it in late Spring/early Summer. Robert Plant, get excited.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates: