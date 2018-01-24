Menu
Greta Van Fleet announce 2018 headlining tour

The Detroit rockers are currently recording their debut album for release later this year

on January 24, 2018, 11:50am
Not surprisingly, fast-rising rockers Greta Van Fleet find themselves booked to play a number of festivals this summer, including Coachella, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama. In between these performances, the band will play a number of headlining club shows, as they’ve mapped out today. See the tour’s itinerary — which includes three-night stint in the band’s hometown of Detroit — below. Grab tickets here.

According to a press release, Greta Van Fleet are spending January and February recording their debut full-length album, with a plan to release it in late Spring/early Summer. Robert Plant, get excited.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:

  • 03/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
  • 03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
  • 03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus
  • 03/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
  • 03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
  • 03/27 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
  • 03/28 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
  • 03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
  • 03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
  • 04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
  • 04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
  • 04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
  • 04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
  • 04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
  • 04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
  • 05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
  • 05/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
  • 05/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
  • 05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
  • 05/06 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
  • 05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
  • 05/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
  • 05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
  • 05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
  • 05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
  • 05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Music Festival
  • 05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
  • 05/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
  • 05/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
  • 05/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
  • 06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
  • 06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
  • 06/18 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris
  • 07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

