Greta Van Fleet announce 2018 headlining tour

Not surprisingly, fast-rising rockers Greta Van Fleet find themselves booked to play a number of festivals this summer, including Coachella, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, and Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama. In between these performances, the band will play a number of headlining club shows, as they’ve mapped out today. See the tour’s itinerary — which includes three-night stint in the band’s hometown of Detroit — below. Grab tickets here.
According to a press release, Greta Van Fleet are spending January and February recording their debut full-length album, with a plan to release it in late Spring/early Summer. Robert Plant, get excited.
Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:
- 03/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
- 03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
- 03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus
- 03/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
- 03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
- 03/27 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
- 03/28 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
- 03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
- 03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
- 04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
- 04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
- 04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
- 04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
- 04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
- 04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
- 05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 05/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 05/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
- 05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
- 05/06 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
- 05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
- 05/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
- 05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
- 05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
- 05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
- 05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Music Festival
- 05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
- 05/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
- 05/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
- 05/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
- 06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
- 06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
- 06/18 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris
- 07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest