Grizzly Bear perform “Losing All Sense” on Conan: Watch

Grizzly Bear returned to late night TV on Thursday evening for another appearance in support of Painted Ruins. Having already checked Colbert, Holland, and Kimmel off their list, the Brooklyn indie outfit stopped by Conan to perform their single “Losing All Sense”. Check out the replay above.

Painted Ruins, the band’s first album in five years, dropped last summer. In October, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins teamed with DJ Candlestick to release a “chopped and screwed” version of the record, along with a similarly remixed version of 2009’s Veckatimest. Grizzly Bear will continue to support the regular version of the LP with appearances at festival’s like Houston’s In Bloom, Sweden’s Way Out West, Norway’s Oya, and more this spring and summer.