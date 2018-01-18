HAIM announce ‘Sister Sister Sister’ US tour

Photo by ​Amy Price

Sisterly indie-rock trio HAIM has revealed new spring headlining tour dates in support of their latest album, Something to Tell You. Appropriately dubbed the “Sister Sister Sister” tour, the 20-date trek will take the band from west to east and back again as they stop in Portland, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago. Notably, they’ll play shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)

Rising MC Lizzo will provide support for most of the dates, while Maggie Rogers will join them at the Red Rocks gig. Watch the sisters’ fun announcement video and see the full itinerary below. Grab tickets here.

HAIM 2018 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall *

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

04/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

04/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

04/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *

05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

05/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

05/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

05/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

05/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

05/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Lizzo

# = w/ Lizzo and Maggie Rogers

Watch HAIM’s video for “Little of Your Love”: