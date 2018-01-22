Hall and Oates announce North American summer tour

Hall and Oates have announced a North American summer tour. Spanning the months of May, June, July, and August, the trek will see the iconic duo performing for audiences in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New Orleans, Austin, New York, and Seattle, among other cities.

Throughout the entire tour, Hall and Oates will be joined by fellow co-headliners Train. A press statement notes that “Fans can expect full sets from both Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, followed by a show stopping joint set.” Also included in this summer itinerary is the return of Hall and Oates’ HoagieNation Festival, set for May 26th in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Hall & Oates 2018 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

05/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center *

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

05/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation Festival *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

06/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

06/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

06/20 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

06/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

06/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

06/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

07/18 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center *

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

07/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

08/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

08/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena *

* = w/ Train