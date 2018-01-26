Hard rock supergroup Gone Is Gone unlock Phantom Limb 7-inch: Stream

Gone Is Gone celebrated last Record Store Day Black Friday with an exclusive two-song 7-inch. Now, the supergroup featuring rock giants Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age), Tony Hajjar (At the Drive-In), and guitarist/keyboardist Mike Zarin has finally added the release to digital streaming platforms everywhere.

(Read: How Gone Is Gone Went From Scoring Film Trailers to Playing Heavy Metal)

Due out via Rise Records, the project features a pummeling new one-off song called “Phantom Limb” as well as an acoustic version of “Starlight”, which originally appeared on Gone Is Gone’s 2016 self-titled debut EP. Hear the entire thing below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Gone Is Gone’s first full-length album, Echolocation, was released in January 2017.

Phantom Limb Artwork:

Phantom Limb Tracklist:

01. Phantom Limb

02. Starlight (acoustic)