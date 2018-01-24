Hawaii governor couldn’t correct false missile alert because he forgot his Twitter password

Earlier this month, Hawaiians had a major scare when residents received emergency alerts on their cell phones warning of an incoming ballistic missile attack. State officials didn’t issue a clarification on Twitter until 17 nail-biting minutes later, while it took 38 minutes for the alert to officially be withdrawn. It turns out part of the hold-up was because Governor David Ige forgot his Twitter password.

“I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords, so certainly that’s one of the changes that I’ve made,” Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after his State of the State address. “I’ve been putting that on my phone so that we can access the social media directly.”

As CNN points out, Ige was made aware of the false alert two minutes after it went out, but the state didn’t make a correction on social media until 15 minutes after that, which must have felt like a lifetime to people on the island who are already on edge because of tensions between North Korea and the US.

“I was in the process of making calls to the leadership team both in Hawaii Emergency Management as well as others,” he added. “The focus really was on trying to get as many people informed about the fact that it was a false alert.”

Of course, Twitter would’ve been an easy way to do just that.