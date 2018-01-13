HBO’s new adaption of Watchmen to begin production this year: “I’ve read the script, it’s amazing”

Back in September, HBO greenlit a new TV adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s gritty graphic novel, Watchmen. As Comic Book Resources points out, HBO president Casey Bloys offered an update on the project during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association this week.

Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers, is writing the forthcoming adaptation, and Bloys has liked what he’s seen so far. “I’ve read the script, it’s amazing,” Bloys said. HBO hopes to begin production later this year.

In previous interviews, Lindelof said he needed to “weigh the balance” of whether or not another adaptation of Watchmen should exist before actually taking it on. “I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up,” he continued. As such, Lindeolf’s adaptation will be a completely new and separate iteration from Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie version.