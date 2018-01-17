Henry Rollins, Krist Novoselic, and Brendan Canty “reunite” as Riot Spray on Portlandia: Watch

Portlandia begins its final season tomorrow night on IFC. Though it may be the show’s last hurrah, the eighth season of the sketch show will be as guest-heavy as years past. That includes a trio of rock legends who appear in one particular sketch with Fred Armisen’s aging punk Spyke.

Fed up with the corrupt, lobbyist-run government, Spyke decides to put down his bike chain and strap his guitar back on to reunite his old hardcore band Riot Spray. So he calls up his old buddies Henry Rollins, Krist Novoselic, and Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty with plans to stage a furious protest concert to bring their message to the man. Unfortunately for Spyke, his bandmates seem to have gotten a little more into herbal tea and Bruno Mars in their later years. Check out the skit above.

Portlandia premieres at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT tomorrow, January 18th, on IFC. Other confirmed guests include Terry Crews, Jeff Goldblum, Rashida Jones, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Rachel Bloom, and Kurt Vile.