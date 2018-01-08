“Here Are the All-Male Nominees”: Natalie Portman savagely mocks Golden Globes’ Best Director category

In accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at tonight’s Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey delivered a powerful and poignant speech in which she advocated on behalf of women, people of color, the impoverished, journalism, truth, and human decency. “A new day is on the horizon,” Oprah remarked. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.” Quite literally Oprah may have just launched a 2020 presidential run.

And yet Golden Globes producers thought it was a good idea to follow Oprah’s speech by crowning the winner for Best Director, a category made up exclusively of men. The irony was not lost on Natalie Portman, who was tasked with announcing the category.

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming pic.twitter.com/DF0BAcReSt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 8, 2018

Winfrey/Portman, 2020.