Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Here’s Gary Oldman and 450 extras belting out “Hey Jude” on the set of Darkest Hour: Watch

Actor Samuel West has been waiting a year to share the raucous footage

by
on January 14, 2018, 3:40pm
0 comments

Filming a heavy, war-ridden historical biopic about Winston Churchill called Darkest Hour doesn’t sound like the fluffiest of affairs, but it seems director Joe Wright has a knack for keeping spirits high on a complicated film set. Actor Samuel West, who played Sir Anthony Eden in the film, recently uploaded a video to Twitter of Wright leading 450 extras in a warmup singalong of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”, all of whom are more than happy to take part. It’s a joyous, thundering sound, made all the better by the arrival of Gary Oldman in full Churchill regalia in the closing moments.

(Watch: McCartney, White, Grohl, Seinfeld, Obama sing “Hey Jude”)

West said he’s been waiting for a year to post the clip. See it below.

Oldman recently took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Churchill and is favorite to take home the Best Actor prize at the upcoming Academy Awards. Looks like that nicotine poisoning he got from smoking $20,000 worth of cigars on set was worth it.

Darkest Hour is currently in theaters.

 

Previous Story
Film Review: The Polka King is a wildly uneven take on a wild true-life story
Next Story
SNL celebrates Stanley Tucci with Lil Pump parody “Tucci Gang”: Watch
No comments
More Stories