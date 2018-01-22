Menu
Here’s the first official poster for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

The highly anticipated drama stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

on January 22, 2018, 3:00pm
There’s still no word on when Netflix will release Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. They’re also being fairly secretive about whether or not it’ll have a theatrical release date, at that. But the good news is that there’s now an official poster. So, hey, baby steps…

screen shot 2018 01 22 at 12 35 10 pm Heres the first official poster for Martin Scorseses The Irishman

 

Starring A-list veterans Robert De NiroAl PacinoJoe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel — they also tossed in Boardwalk Empire hunk Bobby Cannavale for good measure — the film tells the true-life story of criminal Frank Sheeran.

As previously reported, the $100 million-plus movie will use CGI to de-age DeNiro for a number of scenes in the film, making him look like he walked off the set of The Godfather: Part II. So, don’t let the poster above sell this as Grumpy Old Crime.

In potentially related news, St. Patrick’s Day takes place this year on Saturday, March 17th.

