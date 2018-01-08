Here’s what Tommy Wiseau wanted to say on stage at the Golden Globes

It took him 19 years, but Tommy Wiseau finally made it to the Golden Globes last night. The enigmatic auteur of the awful behind The Room was on hand to watch James Franco, the man who brought his story to the big screen in The Disaster Artist, win an award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. Considering Franco was winning for portraying him, it made sense that Wiseau would be welcomed on stage — though it looked like he was well on his way before Franco extended the invite. Still, Franco wasn’t going to let the notoriously rambling Wiseau take time away from his acceptance speech, delivering the greatest stiff arm in award show history as Wiseau tried to take the mic.

Morbidly curious fans understandably wanted to know what Wiseau had planned to say. Thankfully, the Los Angeles Times managed to catch up with him and gave him the chance to speak his piece. Asked what he would’ve told the crowd at The Beverly Hilton, Wiseau said, “If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live. See The Room, have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it’s real.” At least he would’ve kept it coherent.

That first part is actually a line from The Room itself, proving even the most ridiculous film can have its moments of poignancy:

The Times also asked Wiseau what he felt about Franco’s big win. “He did such a great job, talking as a director and an actor,” Wiseau told the paper. “I think he make a big effort, which sometimes from the outside is extremely difficult to understand that. He did good with accent. His brother Dave did good as well. They really studied character. But he doesn’t know how to throw football, that’s for sure!”

Relive the perfectly awkward acceptance speech moment below.