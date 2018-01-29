Hillary Clinton reads Fire and Fury at the Grammys: Watch

It’s only January and already we have a winner for the year’s greatest troll job. At tonight’s Grammy Awards, several musicians including DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg read excerpts from Michael Wolff’s Trump biography, Fire and Fury, as part of a faux audition for the book’s audiobook narrator. To close the sketch, Trump’s former political rival, and winner of the popular vote in last year’s presidential election, appeared on camera to read a passage about Trump’s love of McDonalds. Our president is about to blow a gasket.
Previous Story
Rihanna performs “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at 2018 Grammys: Watch
Want more? Follow us on