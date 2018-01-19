Hinds announce sophomore album, I Don’t Run, share video for “New For You”: Watch

Photo by ​Alberto Van Stokkum

Hinds have announced the release of their sophomore album, I Don’t Run. Due out April 6th via Mom + Pop, the 11-track effort comes two years after the Spanish indie outfit’s smash debut, Leave Me Alone.

The quartet co-produced the new record alongside Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Regina Spektor). While the new songs are still as loose and fun as Leave Me Alone, I Don’t Run reveals a more reflective side of the band. “We’re not satisfied with [writing only happy, carefree songs],” says guitarist and vocalist Ana Perrote. “On this album, the struggles are clear. We want to be brave.”

Lead single “New For You” indeed finds the band putting on a brave face. Fans will be very comfortable with the track’s jangly lo-fi pop, but the lyrics reveal someone contending with their weaknesses in a quest to find their better self. “My feet are bruised from tripping up,” sings Carlotta Cosials. “Sometimes I see myself and I can’t stand my show.”

Check out the song below via its video, which sees the group playing a friendly soccer match with their mates.

Pre-order I Don’t Run here.

I Don’t Run Artwork:

I Don’t Run Tracklist:

01. The Club

02. Soberland

03. Linda

04. New For You

05. Echoing My Name

06. Tester

07. Finally Floating

08. I Feel Cold But I Feel More

09. To The Morning Light

10. Rookie

11. Ma Nuit

Hinds have also revealed new North American tour dates in support of their latest album. Tickets for the US shows go on sale January 26th at 10 AM EST and can be purchased here. Find the band’s complete schedule below.

Hinds 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ TBA

03/20 – Houston, TX @ TBA

03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

03/24 – Birmingham, AL @ TBA

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

05/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week)

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom