Hinds announce sophomore album, I Don’t Run, share video for “New For You”: Watch

Hinds have announced the release of their sophomore album, I Don’t Run. Due out April 6th via Mom + Pop, the 11-track effort comes two years after the Spanish indie outfit’s smash debut, Leave Me Alone.
The quartet co-produced the new record alongside Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Regina Spektor). While the new songs are still as loose and fun as Leave Me Alone, I Don’t Run reveals a more reflective side of the band. “We’re not satisfied with [writing only happy, carefree songs],” says guitarist and vocalist Ana Perrote. “On this album, the struggles are clear. We want to be brave.”
Lead single “New For You” indeed finds the band putting on a brave face. Fans will be very comfortable with the track’s jangly lo-fi pop, but the lyrics reveal someone contending with their weaknesses in a quest to find their better self. “My feet are bruised from tripping up,” sings Carlotta Cosials. “Sometimes I see myself and I can’t stand my show.”
Check out the song below via its video, which sees the group playing a friendly soccer match with their mates.
Pre-order I Don’t Run here.
I Don’t Run Artwork:
I Don’t Run Tracklist:
01. The Club
02. Soberland
03. Linda
04. New For You
05. Echoing My Name
06. Tester
07. Finally Floating
08. I Feel Cold But I Feel More
09. To The Morning Light
10. Rookie
11. Ma Nuit
Hinds have also revealed new North American tour dates in support of their latest album. Tickets for the US shows go on sale January 26th at 10 AM EST and can be purchased here. Find the band’s complete schedule below.
Hinds 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/19 – Dallas, TX @ TBA
03/20 – Houston, TX @ TBA
03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA
03/24 – Birmingham, AL @ TBA
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
04/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
05/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week)
05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
05/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom