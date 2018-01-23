Hop Along announce new album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, share lead single, “How Simple”: Stream

Photo by Tonje Thilesen

Philadelphia punk outfit Hop Along are back with a new record, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, their follow-up to 2015’s excellent Painted Shut. It’s due out April 6th via Saddle Creek.

Concerned with themes of power and one’s misguided perceptions of it, the album was born from anxiety regarding the current political and social climate. “I’ve been thinking about that a lot. That I just deferred to men throughout my life,” songwriter Frances Quinlan says in a press statement. “But by thinking you’re powerless, you’re really robbing yourself. I’m at a point in my life where I’m saying instead, ‘Well, what can I do?’”

Self-produced and recorded at The Headroom in Philadelphia by guitarist Joe Reinhart and the studio’s Kyle Pulley, Bark Your Head Off, Dog is said to broaden the band’s instrumental palette with the addition of strings, vocoder, and harmonies from Chrissy Tashijan of Philly punk band Thin Lips.

Accompanying the album announcement is “How Simple”, the LP’s opening song and lead single. As on Painted Shut, Quinlan’s bravura vocals scale over off-kilter guitar lines and rapidly shifting tempos before landing on an infectious shout-along chorus. Of the song’s themes of self-discovery, Quinlan says, “People romanticize the idea of finding themselves, but when they do, at least in my experience, it can be really difficult. You see how you fail others and how others fail you.” Listen to it below.

The LP will be available as a 500-copy limited edition tri-color striped vinyl, which you can pre-order here. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog Artwork:

Bark Your Head Off, Dog Tracklist:

01. How Simple

02. Somewhere a Judge

03. How You Got Your Limp

04. Not Abel

05. The Fox in Motion

06. One That Suits Me

07. What the Writer Meant

08. Look of Love

09. Prior Things

Hop Along will also be hitting the road this summer for a tour of the U.S. and Canada.

Hop Along 2018 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

05/02 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

05/07 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

05/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

06/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

06/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

06/08 – Toronto, ON @The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

06/09 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

06/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

06/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

06/23 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar