Hop Along announce new album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, share lead single, “How Simple”: Stream

Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Philadelphia punk outfit Hop Along are back with a new record, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, their follow-up to 2015’s excellent Painted Shut. It’s due out April 6th via Saddle Creek.
Concerned with themes of power and one’s misguided perceptions of it, the album was born from anxiety regarding the current political and social climate. “I’ve been thinking about that a lot. That I just deferred to men throughout my life,” songwriter Frances Quinlan says in a press statement. “But by thinking you’re powerless, you’re really robbing yourself. I’m at a point in my life where I’m saying instead, ‘Well, what can I do?’”
Self-produced and recorded at The Headroom in Philadelphia by guitarist Joe Reinhart and the studio’s Kyle Pulley, Bark Your Head Off, Dog is said to broaden the band’s instrumental palette with the addition of strings, vocoder, and harmonies from Chrissy Tashijan of Philly punk band Thin Lips.
Accompanying the album announcement is “How Simple”, the LP’s opening song and lead single. As on Painted Shut, Quinlan’s bravura vocals scale over off-kilter guitar lines and rapidly shifting tempos before landing on an infectious shout-along chorus. Of the song’s themes of self-discovery, Quinlan says, “People romanticize the idea of finding themselves, but when they do, at least in my experience, it can be really difficult. You see how you fail others and how others fail you.” Listen to it below.
The LP will be available as a 500-copy limited edition tri-color striped vinyl, which you can pre-order here. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Bark Your Head Off, Dog Artwork:
Bark Your Head Off, Dog Tracklist:
01. How Simple
02. Somewhere a Judge
03. How You Got Your Limp
04. Not Abel
05. The Fox in Motion
06. One That Suits Me
07. What the Writer Meant
08. Look of Love
09. Prior Things
Hop Along will also be hitting the road this summer for a tour of the U.S. and Canada.
Hop Along 2018 Tour Dates:
05/01 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
05/02 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
05/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
05/07 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
05/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/01 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
06/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
06/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
06/08 – Toronto, ON @The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
06/09 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
06/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
06/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
06/23 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar