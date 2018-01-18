Hot Snakes announce first album in 14 years, Jericho Sirens, share “Six Wave Hold-Down”: Stream

San Diego’s Hot Snakes have announced their first album on Sub Pop, Jericho Sirens. The garage punk outfit’s long awaited follow-up to 2004’s Audit in Progress arrives on March 16th.

The band self-produced and recorded their fourth studio album in Philadelphia and San Diego throughout 2017. “I considered stopping playing guitar on a social media poll after I completely mastered the instrument,” co-founder John Reis said through a press statement. “But so many people kept sending me letters and voicemail messages, asking me at the dry cleaners, or the butcher shop to bring back Hot Snakes.”

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Punk Albums of 2018)

“The inspiration would be simple, maybe even kind of straightforward,” he added. “Very early rock ‘n’ roll DNA with lots of rules. I would find some note or rhythm in it that captivated me and I dwelled on it and bent it… A lot of the other Hot Snakes records always had tension and release, but this one is mainly just tension.”

Jericho Sirens is available for pre-order here. Physical releases can be purchased through Sub Pop here, including a limited Loser Edition LP on black vinyl.

As a preview, Hot Snakes have unveiled a new song called “Six Wave Hold-Down”. It was one of the first tracks written for the project and charges forward with reckless abandon. Hear it below.

Jericho Sirens Artwork:

Jericho Sirens Tracklist:

01. I Need a Doctor

02. Candid Cameras

03. Why Don’t It Sink In?

04. Six Wave Hold-Down

05. Jericho Sirens

06. Death Camp Fantasy

07. Having Another?

08. Death Doula

09. Psychoactive

10. Death of a Sportsman

Hot Snakes will be playing a new string of Midwestern US dates following a previously announced UK tour and hometown release show in San Diego on March 7th. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Hot Snakes 2018 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

01/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

01/27 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

01/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

01/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

01/31 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland

02/01 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mikes

02/02 – London, UK @ The Dome

02/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/07 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/11 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

03/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

03/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club