Hudson Mohawke finally releases rare track “Foxy Boxing”: Stream

A rip of the song has been around since 2011, but now we finally get the real thing

on January 05, 2018, 10:28am
Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Hudson Mohawke fans probably were already aware of his track “Foxy Boxing”. A rip of the song has bounced around the Internet ever since Jacques Greene debuted it during a 2011 Boiler Room set. Seven years later, you can finally hear the real thing. HudMo has shared the official version of “Foxy Boxing” via LuckyMe’s Advent Calendar series.

You can take a listen to the instrumental, which feels like an update of the soundtrack to an ’80s NES game, below. A download can be obtained by signing up for the Advent Calendar series here.

HudMo spent last year making contributions to TV shows. His song “Passports” was on the Silicone Valley soundtrack, and he debuted a track called “Humans” on Twin Peaks.

