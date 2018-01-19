Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

It’s Bond vs Bond vs Bond in this feature-length mashup of every James Bond film ever: Watch

Die Spy Kill Kill blends over 50 years of 007 action into one massive spy vs spy thriller

by
on January 19, 2018, 2:25pm
0 comments

Which Bond is the best Bond is a constant source of debate amongst film buffs. Very few are really arguing for George Lazenby, but could Sean Connery’s 007 go toe-to-toe with Roger Moore? Which modern Bond is deadlier, Daniel Craig or Pierce Brosnan? And with only two films under his belt, how does Timothy Dalton stand next to the suaver spies? Well, thanks to a massive editing project from Team Spyral, we may finally have our answer.

(Read: Ranking: Every James Bond Film From Worst to Best)

Over the last two years, the Team Spyral crew have meticulously cut together scenes from every official Bond film (to hell with you, David Niven) into one feature-length Bond brawl. Dubbed Die Spy Kill Kill, the two-hour, 16-minute mashup pits the six different Bonds against each other in a race around the globe to stop terrorist plots — and each other. It’s a bit of a headache of distinct filming styles and continuity errors, and sometimes you get the same Q briefing different Bonds, but it’s all in good fun and an impressive feat nonetheless

You can watch a trailer for the ambitious, “affectionate parody” above, and the whole thing is available to view for free here. Of course, we here at Consequence of Sound have our own opinions about who made the greatest Bond of all time, and you can read our breakdown of each actor here.

Sources

Previous Story
Ash Vs. Evil Dead delivers daddies, deadites, and A-ha in third season trailer: Watch
Next Story
Some hero made a Netflix search engine to help you keep track of what’s coming and going
No comments