It’s Bond vs Bond vs Bond in this feature-length mashup of every James Bond film ever: Watch

Which Bond is the best Bond is a constant source of debate amongst film buffs. Very few are really arguing for George Lazenby, but could Sean Connery’s 007 go toe-to-toe with Roger Moore? Which modern Bond is deadlier, Daniel Craig or Pierce Brosnan? And with only two films under his belt, how does Timothy Dalton stand next to the suaver spies? Well, thanks to a massive editing project from Team Spyral, we may finally have our answer.

(Read: Ranking: Every James Bond Film From Worst to Best)

Over the last two years, the Team Spyral crew have meticulously cut together scenes from every official Bond film (to hell with you, David Niven) into one feature-length Bond brawl. Dubbed Die Spy Kill Kill, the two-hour, 16-minute mashup pits the six different Bonds against each other in a race around the globe to stop terrorist plots — and each other. It’s a bit of a headache of distinct filming styles and continuity errors, and sometimes you get the same Q briefing different Bonds, but it’s all in good fun and an impressive feat nonetheless

You can watch a trailer for the ambitious, “affectionate parody” above, and the whole thing is available to view for free here. Of course, we here at Consequence of Sound have our own opinions about who made the greatest Bond of all time, and you can read our breakdown of each actor here.