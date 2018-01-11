It’s official: Flight of the Conchords’ new HBO special coming in May

Last week, Jemaine Clement let it slip that Flight of the Conchords would be returning to HBO for a new hour-long special. Now, it’s been made official by HBO president Casey Bloys.

To be taped before a live sold-out audience during their upcoming UK tour, the special will feature the Conchords performing their classics as well as new original songs. A premiere date is scheduled for May.

The Flight of the Conchords first became a household name in the US thanks to their fictional HBO series, which ran for two seasons from 2007-2008. In 2012, Clement and Bret McKenzie reunited for a 10-date run of shows in their native New Zealand. They’ve continued to tour around the world in the years since and have also teased the possibility of a feature-length movie.

Aside from Flight of the Conchords, Clement is working on a U.S. television adaptation of his breakout New Zealand horror comedy What We Do In the Shadows, as well as a theatrical sequel.

Flight of the Conchords 2018 Tour Dates:

03/05 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

03/06 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

03/07 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

03/09 – York, UK @ Barbican

03/10 – York, UK @ Barbican

03/11 – York, UK @ Barbican

03/13 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Theatre

03/14 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Theatre

03/15 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Theatre

03/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

03/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

03/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

03/25 – Dublin, IE @ The 3Arena

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

03/29 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

03/30 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena

04/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/03 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena