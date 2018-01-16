Jack White announces 40-date tour in support of new album, Boarding House Reach

Jack White has announced an extensive headlining tour in support of his forthcoming album, Boarding House Reach, which is out March 23rd. The tour kicks off the following month in White’s native Detroit and stretches into August, with dates in both North America and Europe. He’ll also headline festivals, including Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and New York’s Governors Ball. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale beginning January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program receive early access to a ticket pre-sale set for January 22nd. Every online ticket purchased in North America for the new headline shows will include a physical copy of Boarding House Reach on CD, with an option to upgrade to a standard black vinyl LP. You can also grab tickets via Stubhub.

Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25-26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica

06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

06/08 – Lewiston, KY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Connected By Love”: