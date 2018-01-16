Jack White announces 40-date tour in support of new album, Boarding House Reach

Jack White has announced an extensive headlining tour in support of his forthcoming album, Boarding House Reach, which is out March 23rd. The tour kicks off the following month in White’s native Detroit and stretches into August, with dates in both North America and Europe. He’ll also headline festivals, including Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and New York’s Governors Ball. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale beginning January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program receive early access to a ticket pre-sale set for January 22nd. Every online ticket purchased in North America for the new headline shows will include a physical copy of Boarding House Reach on CD, with an option to upgrade to a standard black vinyl LP. You can also grab tickets via Stubhub.
Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/25-26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica
06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
06/08 – Lewiston, KY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Watch the video for the album’s lead single, “Connected By Love”: