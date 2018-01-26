Jack White’s new song “Corporation” absolutely rips: Stream

Jack White is set to release his new solo album, Boarding House Reach, on March 23rd. In anticipation, he’s broken off another track from the 13-song effort. Compared to early teaser tracks “Connected By Love” and “Respect Commander”, “Corporation” sounds more like the Jack White we’ve become accustomed to over the last two decades. It’s loud, it’s dirty, and it’s full of guitar (and bongo!). To quote that one 90’s Sears commercial, it’s another scorcher! Hear for yourself below.

Beginning in April, White will take Boarding House Reach out on the road with a 40-date North American tour. You can also grab tickets via here, but fair warning: no cell phones are allowed.