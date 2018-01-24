Jack White, wanting his concerts to be a “100% human experience,” bans cell phones

Featured photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Those planning to catch Jack White on his massive upcoming tour won’t get to brag about it to their friends on social media. At least, not until after the show. The rocker has issued a statement through venues proclaiming that cell phones will be banned at all of the upcoming US shows.

“No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed,” the statement bluntly reads. “We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.”

You’ll still be able to bring your devices with you, of course, but they’ll have to be locked away in Yondr pouches while you’re in the venue. “You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show,” continues the official message, “and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.” So you can still check in with your babysitter or send off that completely brilliant tweet before you forget it.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018)

For those who feel their life would be incomplete without an Instagram photo from a Jack White concert, you’ll be able to access images and videos from the official tour photographer at jackwhiteiii.com and the newly launched @officialjackwhitelive Instagram account. On the other hand, you could always go see him during one of his many festival appearances (Governors Ball, Boston Calling, Shaky Knees), as they can’t rightly bag 40,000 cell phones at once.

White has actually long been known to be a proponent of phone-free concerts. He’s often asked fans to keep phones in their pockets, now he’s just upped it to a requirement. Below, watch him discuss his preference for screen-less experiences on Conan way back in 2014.

White’s new album, Boarding House Reach, is out March 23rd. Regardless of the concert policy, it’s still one of our most anticipated records of the year.

Check out White’s 40-date tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Jack White 2018 Tour Dates: