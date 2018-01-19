James Blake joins Governors Ball’s 2018 lineup

Photo by Nina Cocoran

Earlier this month, Governors Ball revealed its 2018 lineup — with one exception. One name on the poster was covered up, and today his identify has been revealed: UK crooner James Blake.

Blake will appear at the New York City festival alongside Jack White, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Eminem, N.E.R.D., CHVRCHES, The Gaslight Anthem (performing The ’59 Sound), Cut Copy, Dirty Projectors, Japandroids, Brockhampton, and more. It all goes down June 1st-3rd at Randall’s Island Park, and you can grab tickets here.

Here’s the updated lineup poster: