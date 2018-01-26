James Blake premieres new single “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead”: Stream

James Blake will soon head out on the road as a support act for Kendrick Lamar’s UK/European tour, and it looks like the UK crooner will have some new music to play when he hits the stage. This evening, Blake returned with his first new solo song in two years. It’s called “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and is accompanied by a video directed by Alexander Brown. Watch it below.

The Colour of Anything, Blake’s most recent album, was released in May 2016. During a brief US tour last month, he debuted three more songs, “I Can’t Believe That We Float,” “Asking For A Friend,” and “Black Lung”, as well as covered Radiohead’s “Videotape”. Watch fan-captured footage of those performances here. For Christmas, he shared an in-studio cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent”. In June, Blake is scheduled to appear at New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival.