James Franco accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women

In the days following his Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist, James Franco has found himself besieged with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Accusations of Franco’s impropriety began to surface on Twitter Sunday when the actor showed up to the Golden Globes wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of sexual harassment awareness. Now, five women, including four of his former film students, have accused the actor of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior in interviews with The Los Angeles Times. The former students, who attended Franco’s Studio 4 acting workshop, recounted negative on-set experiences in which Franco allegedly demanded female actresses strip naked. If they refused, they were sent home.

One incident, as detailed by two women, took place during shooting of Franco’s 2015 independent film The Long Home. Sarah Tither-Kaplan told The Times that she and a handful of women were selected to participate in a scene in which Franco simulated performing oral sex on each of them. She said Franco, without their consent, removed the clear plastic guard that covered their vaginas and continued to simulate the sex act without protection.

Tither-Kaplan and her female co-stars were also asked to appear nude in an unscripted scene in which they were to dance around Franco while wearing animal skulls. When one actress refused, Franco allegedly sent her home.

As part of his Studio 4 workshops, Franco also offered a Sex Scenes class, which taught students about the art of being intimate on camera. Tither-Kaplan said a video from the class, which shows her topless, was uploaded to a video-sharing website without her permission. The video was later posted on a pornography website.

Another former student, Katie Ryan, said Franco “would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts.”