James Franco accused of sexual misconduct by several women

Multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against James Franco in the wake of the actor’s win at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Franco wore one of the Time’s Up pins donned by many of Hollywood’s most prominent names at the Globes as a sign of solidarity against the culture of silence around sexual assault in the industry. However, Franco’s decision to join in the statement was met with derision by a number of women on Twitter. Actress Violet Paley tweeted during the awards show to remark on what she saw to be the irony of Franco joining in with the movement:

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01. — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

Paley later clarified that she was an adult at the time of the incident in the car.

Another actress, Sarah Tither-Caplan, called Franco out for his suspect directorial practices on he sets of two of his films. Though she did not specify which movies she was referring to, she does have a role in Franco’s forthcoming film, The Long Home, which is in post-production.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Sweetheart, the movement is about abuse of power, not just sexual abuse. If you don't know what it's like to be a struggling actor and how people in power take advantage of women in the industry, then educate yourself. Sending love. — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy also voiced her disapproval of Franco’s presence at the Globes. In a set of now-deleted tweets, the actress took a vague shot at Franco, with whom she worked during a 2014 staging of the play The Long Shrift. “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business,” she said. She also said, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much,” and appeared to also call out Christian Slater in a tweet that read, “OK wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes. #MeToo.”

Franco has previously been confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2014, news emerged that Franco had attempted to proposition a 17-year-old woman on Instagram. Franco admitted to the encounter at the time, saying, “In my position, not only do I have to go through the embarrassing rituals of meeting someone, but sometimes it gets published for the world.” The incident occurred in New York, where the age of consent is 17.

The actor has yet to comment on the new allegations, as of this article’s publication.