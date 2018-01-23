Japandroids announce 2018 North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

This spring, Japandroids will hit the road for a North American tour. Kicking off with back-to-back dates in the duo’s hometown of Vancouver, the trek will then proceed through such cities as San Francisco, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, and Boise.

Guitarist Brian King and drummer David Prowse will also bring their electrifying live show to festivals like Shaky Knees in Atlanta and New York’s Governors Ball. Select dates will be alongside fellow Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade. Consult the full itinerary below.

All dates are in continued support of the band’s 2017 album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life.

Japandroids 2018 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

05/24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

# = w/ Wolf Parade