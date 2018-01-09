Jawbreaker announce 2018 reunion shows

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Jawbreaker returned last September with a triumphant reunion set at Riot Fest. It turns out the Chicago gig was more than just a one-day affair, as the seminal act — one of the best punk bands ever – has just lined up even more concert dates for 2018.

Beginning this weekend, Jawbreaker will be playing a series of shows in San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. The mini trek, which certainly seems like a prelude to much bigger news, will feature guest performances from the likes of Waxahatchee and Charly Bliss.

Check out the full itinerary below; all ticket information can be found here.

Jawbreaker’s last proper album was 1995’s classic Dear You.

Jawbreaker 2018 Tour Dates:

01/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

01/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall $

02/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel &

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

# = w/ Smokers

$ = w/ Composite, Neutrals

& = w/ Charly Bliss, Emily Flake

^ = w/ Clare O’Kane, special guests

% = w/ Kate Willett, special guests

! = w/ Waxahatchee, Upset

* = w/ Waxahatchee, Post Life