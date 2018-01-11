Jay Som announces new 7-inch, Pirouette, shares title track: Stream

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Bay area musician Jay Som made a major splash in 2017 with her debut album, Everybody Works, one of the best albums of the year. Today, she has announced a new 7-inch entitled Pirouette, arriving January 26th through Polyvinyl Records.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

It features the brand new tracks, “Pirouette” and “O.K., Meet Me Underwater”, which were recorded during early Everybody Works sessions in spring 2016. Although the songs were “fun to write and record,” they “felt out of place” on the final tracklist, according to Jay Som. “These tracks remain close to my heart and I’m really grateful they’re finally out in the world,” she added through a press statement.

Pirouette is available for pre-order here ahead of its digital and vinyl release on January 26th.

As a preview, Jay Som has shared the title track. It has a sunny California vibe with a healthy dose of synths, smattering of handclaps, and crunchy guitars that accompany contemplative lyrics. “I prayed for answers beneath the moon,” she sings. Hear it below.

Jay Som has several upcoming tour dates behind Everybody Works, including a West Coast co-headlining tour with Japanese Breakfast and a show in support of The National. Check out the full schedule below.

Jay Som 2018 Tour Dates:

01/18-21 – Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic

02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

02/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

02/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom @ Sabertooth Micro Fest

02/19 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

02/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop *

02/23 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *

02/24 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

06/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Donnybrook Stadium #

* = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Hand Habits

# = w/ The National