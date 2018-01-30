Jeff Beck, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Heart’s Ann Wilson announce Stars Align Tour

In 2015, guitar virtuoso and one-time Yardbird Jeff Beck released his first studio material in half a decade and, since then, has dropped an LP, Loud Hailer, and a recording of his 50th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Now, Beck is hitting the road with Free and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers and Heart’s Ann Wilson for a summer tour of North America they’re calling “the Stars Align Tour.”
“This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Rodgers says in a press statement. “I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of ‘Free’ and I hope we can touch your spirit with the ‘Spirit of Free.’”
The tour kicks off in West Valley City, UT in mid-July, and will move through the Midwest, Canada, and the East Coast before wrapping up in Tampa in late August. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2nd, at 10 a.m. You can also grab them here. See their full list of dates below
Stars Align Tour Dates:
07/18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
07/22 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
07/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07./28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/03 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/04 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Ampitheatre