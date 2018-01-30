Jeff Beck, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Heart’s Ann Wilson announce Stars Align Tour

In 2015, guitar virtuoso and one-time Yardbird Jeff Beck released his first studio material in half a decade and, since then, has dropped an LP, Loud Hailer, and a recording of his 50th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Now, Beck is hitting the road with Free and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers and Heart’s Ann Wilson for a summer tour of North America they’re calling “the Stars Align Tour.”

“This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Rodgers says in a press statement. “I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of ‘Free’ and I hope we can touch your spirit with the ‘Spirit of Free.’”

The tour kicks off in West Valley City, UT in mid-July, and will move through the Midwest, Canada, and the East Coast before wrapping up in Tampa in late August. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2nd, at 10 a.m. You can also grab them here. See their full list of dates below

Stars Align Tour Dates:

07/18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

07/22 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07./28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/04 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Ampitheatre