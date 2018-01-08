Jenna Fischer wants in on The Office revival

News broke that NBC was bringing back their beloved sitcom The Office last month with little information to go on besides the involvement of series creator Greg Daniels. Casting details remain scarce besides the non-return of Steve Carrell, leading to supporting actors Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton angling for roles in the new season. Now, Jenna Fischer has thrown her hat into the ring by expressing interest in revisiting her fan-favorite character Pam Beesly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think that’s for networks to figure out if I were to be asked,” Fischer told reporters when asked about the revival at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “I haven’t been approached about it and don’t know anything about it… But I love Pam!”

Fischer added some caveats for her return, including the involvement of previous writers Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, and Mike Schur:

“I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it. We just have to get Mindy, B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur to write some episodes. That show was so great because of the talent involved behind the scenes, not just on the screen.”

Although Mindy Kaling has been in high demand, she likely has free time for the show which made her a star. The Mindy Project just wrapped up after six seasons, while her films Ocean’s Eight and A Wrinkle in Time are both in post-production. It shouldn’t be too difficult to convince her longtime friend BJ Novak to get involved, either. Mike Schur, on the other hand, is busy running Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, but perhaps he could lend a hand while both shows are off-air.

Fischer will star in the sitcom Splitting Up Together, premiering March 27th on ABC.